What’s happening in Telangana’s districts 

08:17 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Empower, a youth-led initiative of the USA sponsored 500 boxes of sanitary pads for the needy girls in Khammam district.

Empower sponsors sanitary pads for needy girls in Khammam

Khammam: Empower, a youth-led initiative of USA sponsored 500 boxes of sanitary pads for the needy girls in Khammam district. The products were distributed to the girls at Government ZP High Schools by headmasters and teachers of the respective schools in March this year. Speakers at the distribution programmes lauded the support extended by the donor, Sreehitha Gandluri of Washington DC.

As part of the initiative, she raised funds worth about 2000 US dollars last year through ‘GoFundMe’, social media and from her family friends. Sreehitha who formed Empower, has been working to help all adolescent girls to have access to free and safe menstrual products. By collecting and distributing menstrual products to schools, shelters, and pillars of communities, Empower strives to stop the destructive cycle of period poverty, said a statement here on Monday.

First class student run over by bus in Yadadri-Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: In a ghastly incident, a fist class student Vaddamoni Abhilash (8) was crushed to death by his school bus at Bheemanapally on Monday afternoon.

Abhilash, son of Srinivas and Rani, was a student of Little Flower School at Pochampally. He would take the school bus from his native place Mehar Nagar. After the school hours he was returning home. Police said the the boy was seated next the door, which flung open as the bus hit a pothole on the road. Abhilash fell out of the bus and came under the rear wheels. His parents allege that the negligent driving claimed their son’s life. Moreover, the school management had appointed an aged woman as the bus attendant and she had not made any effort to save the boy.

Bhoodan Pochampally police are investigating.

Man gets lifer for murder in Mancherial

Mancherial: A local court here on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 after finding him guilty in the murder of a man five years ago.

The District and Sessions Court principal judge B Sattaiah convicted and sentenced Gugloth Narsa Naik of Sarwaipet village to life imprisonment in the killing of Raj Kumar in February 2018. The court examined pieces of evidence and cross-questioned witnesses presented before it by an assistant public prosecutor Puli Rajamallu.

Naik and his family members were booked for allegedly hacking Raj Kumar to death suspecting he had an illicit affair with his wife Sunitha at Sarwaipet. The then Kotapalli Sub-Inspector B Venkanna took up investigations and gathered relevant evidence, establishing his role in the crime. Meanwhile, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari commended present Kotapall Sub-Inspector Venkat and Chennnur Rural Inspector Vidyasagar for extending their cooperation in the court convicting the accused person. She congratulated the prosecution team.

World Oral Health Day observed in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: On the occasion of World Oral Health Day, the Dentists in Sangareddy town took out a rally to sensitise the people on the importance of oral health. Dentists under the umbrella of the Indian Dental Asociation-Sangareddy chapter with the support of MNR Dental College cum Hospital organised the prorgamme.

Speaking on the occasion association president Dr Santosh Reddy said that dental care was very important for a healthy person. He has suggested that people monitor the condition of their teeth from time to time by visiting doctors. MNR Dental College Principal SV Ravindra, Dr Tukaram, Dr Sandeep Pawar, Dr Shilpa Mudiraj, Dr Sangamitra and others were present.

25 sheep dies in stray dog attack in Yadadri-Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: Twenty five heads of sheep killed in the attack of stray dogs at Myrarigadda thanda of Yadagirigutta mandal in the district. Stray dogs attacked the herd of sheep belonging to Dheeravath Narsimha at his agricultural fields on Sunday night. He incurred Rs 2 lakhs losses. He found the sheep lying dead in the shed when went to his agricultural fields on Monday morning. The sheep were purchased by paying money from his pocket and not covered any insurance. Narsimha requested the state government for ex-gratia to save him from the financial crisis.

Man dies of snake bite in Medak

Medak: A man died of a snake bite at his rented house in Papannapet Mandal headquarters on Monday. Vadla Ashok (32) of Doulapur was staying in a rented house in Papannapet while working as a carpenter. When the family was in deep sleep, a venomous snake entered the house and bit him at 2.30 am on Monday. Ashok was shifted to Government Hospital Medak for treatment. Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. Ashok died while undergoing treatment. He was survived by his wife Gangamani and two children. A case was registered.

BRS will expose failures, anti-public policies of BJP: Ramanna

Adilabad: MLA Ramanna said that flaws, failures and anti-public policies being adopted by Bharatiya Janata Party would be exposed during the forthcoming Athmeya Sammalanams by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). At a press conference here on Monday, Ramanna regretted that the union government was causing a huge financial burden on the poor by hiking prices of LPG cylinders, fuel and essential commodities. He said that the leaders of BJP protested against increase of the prices of the cylinder and fuels, but were now remaining silent. He stated that the Centre did not reply to a letter written by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to install meters to electric motors installed in farms.

3 peddlers arrested, 3 kgs ganja seized in Warangal

Warangal: Task Force sleuths along with Mills Colony police arrested three ganja peddlers, seized three kgs of dry ganja worth Rs 60,000, a two-wheeler and mobile phone from their possession. Warangal CP A V Ranganath told newsmen on Monday that the police conducted a search in Khila Warangal and apprehended three. The arrested were K Sumanth, P Sai Kumar and M Vikas. Preliminary inquiries revealed that K Sumanth from Karimnagar was smuggling ganja for quite some time now. He called his friends Sai Kumar and Vikas from Warangal and they went to Kalimela of Odisha.

They procured the ganja from one Moddu alias Bhai. The CP added that they had packed the dry ganja into packets of 100 gram each packet. They were selling the ganja packets in areas like Shivnagar, Kashibugga, Karimabad, Khilla Warangal, Chinthal, and Labor Colony in the city. Sumanth, the main accused, is a coconut vendor in Karimnagar.

Vikramarka’s tour enters Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka took up his ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ in Asifabad Assembly constituency on Monday. Vikramarka covered Jangaon, Usegaon, Pochamloddi, Power Guda and Jamne villages in Jainoor mandal by walking a distance of around 20 kilometers.

He had lunch at Pochamloddi village and stayed at Jamne at night. He addressed the public at a corner meeting held in Jainoor mandal centre. He interacted with tribals of the villages and learned their challenges during the tour.

The CLP leader assured the tribals that the Congress would provide houses, drinking water facilities and grant ownership over forest lands if their party comes to power. He stated that the distinct culture of the tribals would be protected. He opined that people were struggling to get drinking water to their villages, besides living under old houses and waiting to receive pattas for tilling forest lands.

Woman and her lover arrested for killing a man in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: The one-town police arrested a woman and her lover who were accused of killing a man at Sanyasi Basti in Kothagudem. It might be recalled that the accused, Lavanya and her lover Tangella Sumanth, beat up G Praveen, Lavanya’s husband, with a pestle, iron rod and stone on Sunday as a result of which he died undergoing treatment at District Hospital. The one-town in-charge SHO, Lavudya Raju in a statement said that soon after the incident a search for the accused was launched and the duo was caught on Monday. They were sent to judicial remand.

