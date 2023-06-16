WhatsApp beta rolls out call back feature for missed calls

WhatsApp beta is rolling out a new feature that makes it easier for users to call back missed calls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:09 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that makes it easier for users to call back missed calls. The feature, which is currently available to beta testers on Windows, adds a “Call Back” button to the chat window for missed calls. When users tap the button, they will be immediately connected to the person who called them.

The call-back feature is a welcome addition to WhatsApp, as it can be helpful to quickly return missed calls. The feature is also a good way to avoid having to scroll through a long list of missed calls to find the one you want to return.

However, Wabetainfo has said that WhatsApp is working to make the feature available to more users in the coming days. Currently, this feature is available for some WhatsApp beta testers on Windows. To install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows, go to the Microsoft Store and search for “WhatsApp beta.”