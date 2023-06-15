WhatsApp Chat Lock feature now available for users

WhatsApp introduces the long-awaited "Lock Chat" feature, allowing users to safeguard their private conversations for enhanced privacy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:26 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has finally rolled out its much-awaited “Lock Chat” feature for all users. This feature allows users to lock their private WhatsApp chats, keeping them safe from prying eyes.

To use the “Lock Chat” feature, users need to open the chat they want to lock and tap the profile menu. From there, they can select “Lock Chat” and enter a password or use their device’s biometric authentication to lock the chat. Once a chat is locked, it will be moved to a separate folder and its notifications will be hidden.

If a user receives a new message in a locked chat, they will be notified by a generic message that says “You have a new message from a chat.” To access a locked chat, users will need to enter the password or use their device’s biometric authentication to unlock it.

The “Lock Chat” feature is a great way to keep your private WhatsApp chats safe and secure. If you have any chats that you don’t want anyone else to see, then you should definitely use this feature.

Here is a step-by-step guide to enabling the lock chat option:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select the specific chat you wish to lock.

Step 2: Access the profile menu for the selected chat.

Step 3: Look for the “Chat lock” option and enable it.

Step 4: The chat will now be locked using either fingerprint or face recognition, or a PIN code.

Step 5: The locked chat will be relocated to the locked chat folder, which can be accessed by dragging the chats downwards. The folder will be prominently displayed above the Archive section.