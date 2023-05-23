WhatsApp rolls out voice note status feature for Android and iOS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, voice note status, for both iOS and Android. This feature will allow the user to record and share a voice note of up to 30 seconds as a status.

The user can record their voice by tapping the microphone icon, which is located at the bottom right of the status screen. However, WhatsApp tested the feature with its Android and iOS beta testers. And now every WhatsApp user across the globe can access this voice note status.

WhatsApp said that the app saw significant traction in voice messages on the platform, so officials decided to add a voice note status feature for status messages. An average of 7 billion voice messages were sent daily by WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature “Edit,” where users can edit their messages by long-pressing on a sent message and selecting the Edit option from the menu for up to 15 minutes after the message is sent. By using this feature, the user can say goodbye to typos in the text.