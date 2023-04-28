WhatsApp rolls out “lock chat” feature for selected users

Recently, WhatsApp also announced its other new feature, multi device," where the user can log in to the same account on up to four phones.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Representational Image.

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called “lock chat to some beta testers globally. This feature will allow users to lock chats. This update will be available to more users in the next few weeks.

To find out if the feature is turned on, check the chat information. Then, a new option called “Chat Lock” will be visible. When you enable it, a new section within your chat list called “Locked Chats” will appear, which you can access by unlocking it with your fingerprint.

When a chat is locked, only the user’s fingerprint can open it, making it nearly impossible for anyone else to access the chat. This feature also makes sure that media like images and videos exchanged in a protected conversation are not automatically saved to the device gallery as an extra measure of privacy.

Recently, WhatsApp also announced its other new feature, multi device,” where the user can log in to the same account on up to four phones.