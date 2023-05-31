WhatsApp introduces ‘Voice Status’ feature

Earlier, this feature was released for Android users but now the feature is live on iPhone devices as well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Meta-owned, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called ‘Voice Status Updates’, which allows users to record voice notes and share them as their status on the app.

WhatsApp users can now access the voice status feature by going to the ‘Status’ section and clicking the ‘Pencil’ icon next to ‘My Status’. Selecting this will take you to the status update page where users can use the ‘Mic’ icon at the bottom right of the screen to record voice notes or messages that can last up to 30 seconds.

Users can choose who should be able to see the voice status and who shouldn’t be using WhatsApp’s private audio selection feature, which is now live.

Previously, the audience who should see the status had to be manually selected from the app’s Settings menu, and it became active for all statuses. Now, the private audio selector can be selected for specific statuses, which is a huge relief for its users.