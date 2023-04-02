WhatsApp may soon unveil lock chats feature to enhance privacy

As per a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will allow users to lock chats using a passcode or fingerprint. This will enhance the privacy of users by avoiding the risk of confidential and sensitive information being leaked.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to lock chats and hide them from others.

As per a report by WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks all the latest developments around WhatsApp, the feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.2 update available on the Google Play Store. It will be soon rolled out to all users in a future update.

The feature allows users to lock specific chats using a passcode or fingerprint. This will enhance the privacy of users by avoiding the risk of confidential information being leaked. Once a chat is added to the list of locked chats, it will be only available within this screen. If users try to access these locked chats and fail, they will be prompted to clear the chat to open it.

“In particular, it will be possible to lock your most private chats right within the chat’s contact or group info,” the report says.

The feature will also ensure that media files such as photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery.

The feature is reportedly under development and will be unveiled in a future update of the app. Meanwhile, the meta-owned platform is also planning to unveil several new updates like editing messages, audio chats, playing audio messages once, pinning messages within chats and groups, and enhancing the disappearing message feature by adding 15 additional duration limits.