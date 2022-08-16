| Whatsapp New Feature Set Up An Avatar As Profile Photo

WhatsApp new feature: Set up an avatar as profile photo

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature named ‘Avatar profile photo.’ It enables users to put up an avatar as their profile photo. The new feature will enhance the overall user interface, as per the report by WaBetaInfo.

However, there is no official confirmation on the release date. According to the report, the feature is still in the development stage and WhatsApp may take time to make it accessible to all its users.

WaBetaInfo has released the screenshots of the new feature on how users can create an avatar. One can personalize an avatar – select an avatar to look like a user, choose a background colour, and set it as a profile photo.

In addition, it allows users to establish an avatar while placing video calls. The avatar can also be used as stickers while chatting.

WhatsApp is working on setting up avatar profile photo! The ability to set up an avatar to use as a profile photo is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.https://t.co/0m70rqCEwi — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 13, 2022

For the unversed, WaBetaInfo is an online WhatsApp information platform that gives users information about upcoming features of WhatsApp.

The messaging app keeps announcing new features for better privacy and user experience.