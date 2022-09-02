WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones from October

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:55 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

To continue using the messaging app under this situation, users will need to upgrade their devices.

Hyderabad: WhatsApp will stop working on some of the older iPhone devices, a recent support update from Apple indicates. The messaging app will reportedly discontinue supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices as of October 24, according to one of WABetaInfo’s earlier sources.

According to reports, WhatsApp has already begun alerting iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the program. To continue using the messaging app under this situation, users will need to upgrade their devices.

Two iPhone models that will be impacted by this change include iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

WhatsApp has already stated on its Help Center page that iOS 12 or newer will be required for iPhone users to continue using the app.

“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates. To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp,” the chat company states.

This isn’t a new thing for WhatsApp. The company last year also ended support for a list of Android phones running Android 4.0.4 or older versions.