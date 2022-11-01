Ram Charan’s film with ‘Jersey’ director Gowtam Tinnanuri shelved

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

It was earlier announced that the actor would be teaming up with ‘Jersey’ director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan, who is still riding high on the success of his film RRR, was recently in Japan promoting the film. It was earlier announced that the actor would be teaming up with ‘Jersey’ director Gowtam Tinnanuri. However, the project which is being referred to as RC 16, has been shelved due to undisclosed reasons.

The news was announced on Twitter by the actor’s PR. “Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu’s next project #RC16 vth gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time! #RamCharan garu’s new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially verysoon, whatever the combo is, it vl be lit (sic)” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently working with Shankar for RC15 which will be a Tamil-Telugu-Hindi trilingual and will have Kiara Advani as the female lead. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the story of the film is written by Karthik Subbaraj.