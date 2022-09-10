When it pours, try these tips to remain focused

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: With the continuous downpour, is the cool-yet-damp weather making you sluggish and sleepy? Are you finding it difficult to focus on studies when it keeps raining?

As your mind wanders into territories other than studies, it’s good to know how to get your studious self back on track. If the weather is making you drowsy, leading to lack of focus, try these tips:

First of all, let the pleasant weather help you relax for a bit. Know that it is okay to take a break and enjoy the weather with a chai-pakoda session.

You can even unwind with your favorite book and a hot cup of coffee or hot chocolate — or anything else that can take your mind off sleep. But if you really need that short nap, it’s best to go ahead and take it rather than putting it off and feeling lethargic through the day.

Whatever be the season, staying hydrated is the best thing you can do because dehydration leads to lack of energy and a feeling of lethargy. Sipping water throughout the day is essential to help you stay focused. According to experts, when one is hydrated, one tends to feel better in terms of creativity. And it helps your mind gain clarity and concentration.

Another tip you can try is to read aloud — it will not only help to drive away that drowsiness but also brings in clarity. When you hear your own voice, you will focus better on the words being read (and heard) which will improve your understanding and imprint the important points in your mind in a much better way.

Choosing to study at your most productive hours can help beat the monsoon blues. Trying to focus on studies when it’s pouring heavily outside may not work well in remembering and recalling the info. Instead, watch the rain and let the sky clear up a little before picking up your book.

You could also play some music in the background and pick up a lighter topic/subject for revision — which you’ve already studied earlier and just need to brush up just a bit. You could also utilise this time to prepare notes that can be read a little later in the day when the weather is more amiable.