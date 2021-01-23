When Ravi Shastri threatened India will not go to Australia

Sridhar and Ashwin recount the emotional moments in the video called Let me tell a ‘Kutti story’ (small story)

By | Published: 6:37 pm 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: The recent India-Australia series that ended in a blaze of glory for the visitors had all the ingredients of a thriller movie. There were a lot of emotions, excitement and suspense during this four-month long eventful tour. How the team encountered difficult situations and how head coach Ravi Shastri made instant decisions are revealed in a Tamil video chat called `Let me tell a Kutti story’ (small story) between off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fielding coach R Sridhar that has gone viral in social media.

Much before the start of the series, there was high drama in Dubai as Australia refused to allow the family members to accompany the Indian team but Shastri, put his foot down. “Ravi Shastri simply said if the families are not allowed, then we won’t be going to Australia. ‘No one knows Australia better than me. I have been going there for the last 40 years. Do whatever you can.’ He roared. The Australian Government worked overnight and got the permission. He made BCCI listen to him,’’ said Sridhar to Ashwin.

In fact, both Ashwin and Sridhar hailed Shastri’s admirable skills as a coach and as a leader. “He was captain of the ship,’’ felt Ashwin, adding, “we had extraordinary moments during the tour.’’

Giving insights of Shastri’s masterful tactical moves, Ashwin and Sridhar spoke how the Mission Melbourne in Adelaide was laid after the 36 all out. “After the match, we did farewell to Virat Kohli (who had to leave home for the birth of his child),’’ said Ashwin. Sridhar said: “We all were in a state of shock. We said we will leave all the emotions in the dressing room. We jogged in the park and two days later we practiced. Then it was midnight- message (12 30 ) from Virat Kohli. What are you doing? I said all the four coaches are sitting together. He said he will come.’’

Thus began Mission Melbourne. Shastri said `wear 36 like a badge. This 36 is what will make the team great.’ Then Virat and Ajinkya had a very good discussion. Here we decided to strengthen the bowling. So we decided to replace Virat with Ravindra Jadeja. Before Virat left, another decision was made by Shastri to have more left handers, a tactical masterstroke.’’

Sridhar said the reasoning was since India played with more right handers, the Aussie bowlers were hitting at a consistent spot and so they thought if they brought left handers, the Aussies bowlers would have to vary their line and length.

The team, as advised by Bharat Arun, did not have a nets session for two days after the first Test. They played dumb charades, cricket player’ names, Bollywood and Hollywood movies names. Finally everyone was in good spirits.’’

The decision to bowl Ashwin in the first 10 overs in Melbourne was made by Shastri, who went to the off spinner and said in his baritone voice `get the ball in first ten overs.’ “I got a bit nervous. On the Melbourne wicket, he asked me to bowl in the first over ten overs. He said it might be damp and it might spin. The first ball to Labuschagne, it spun and bounced. I started licking my lips.’’

The two were all praise for Rahane’s century. “Wonderful and greatest 100 by Rahane, especially in the morning when the ball was talking,’’ said Ashwin and Sridhar chipped in saying that it was against best bowling attack. “Ajinkya showed immense discipline and went into his zone. It was English conditions on Australian pitch.’’

After Mission Melbourne, it was summer in Sydney. All the drama was on the fifth day. There was how Cheteshwar Pujara frustrated the Aussies. Ashwin said: “But he had made his hall mark. He was Rock of Gibraltar.’’ According to Sridhar it was adamant and determined display by Pujara. “Whatever you do I won’t get out.’’

When India were fighting to save the Test, Ashwin and Sridhar recollected those tense moments. “Shastri might have said 249 times of Shabash. In fact, he got so annoyed with Vihari for injury. `How can he tear a hamstring while running just a single. Why and how?’ He was fuming like anything. ‘’

Ashwin said it was chaos everywhere. “I heard Shastri saying, Aash you go. Vihari would say he can’t move his legs.’’ There were vague decisions when umpires didn’t allow them to take medicines or water even as Ashwin was getting the blows on his body. I had tattoos on my body,’’ said Ashwin.

Eventually the match ended in a historic draw. But Ashwin felt strange about Sydney quarantine rules. Both the teams were in the same bubble in the hotel. If the Australian players would be in the lift they would not allow the Indians. “We felt so bad at that time.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .