When you take that step, only you will be able to know how good your life can become – Ashok Prasad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Ashok Prasad

Do you want to achieve success in your life, but do you think that the field you are in currently is not something you would like to work in the future?

If you say yes, and are afraid of changing your field just because you think it’s a lot of work, people will disagree with you; they will not support you in changing your career path at such a point.

We suggest you go for it if you are in such a situation. Make the change you want in your life, and then see the difference.

When you take that step, only you will be able to know how good your life can become.

Don’t believe in us?

Here we are going to share the story of a person from the Indian film industry who previously worked in the IT sector at a reasonable level. Still, he took the risk to change his career path and build something in the film industry, and his belief in himself took him to new heights.

The person we are going to talk about is Ashok Prasad (Abhishek). Yes, the film producer of Abhineta se Rajneta is a movie based on the real-life story of Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as Nirhua.

He came into this field with zero experience, but even after all this, he was able to make his space and name with the help of his first movie in the Bhojpuri language.

Although many people questioned him, why did he choose Bhojpuri for this first movie?

He replied that the movie he created is based on the real-life story of Nirhua, who is popularly known in the Bhojpuri industry, and they also speak Bhojpuri. Hence it was extremely important to choose the Bhojpuri language.

Most of the people also asked how he was able to make a fantastic impact even with his first movie.

He comes up with a unique approach, an approach with the help of which he’s able to know what his audience wants. The talent of Ashok Prasad (Abhishek), with which he knows about the requirements and how to take his next step, is something that has made his first film do wonder.

Also, if you notice precisely, he has done much backstory work in his movie. This requires a lot of research, and we think his skill to do better research has helped him achieve these heights.

Along with that, he knows what his audience is looking for. And it has been noticed if you provide your audience with what they are looking for, it becomes easy to grow