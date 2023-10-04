Indian IT giants shift gear: Return to office signals a new era

The work-from-home trend appears to be winding down within the IT sector. Similar to TCS, several IT companies in tech hubs reportedly sent informal messages to their employees.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:40 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: If you’re an IT sector employee enjoying the work-from-home setup, it’s time to stay flexible as you may need to switch back to the office at a moment’s notice.

Following Tata Consultancy Services (TCS’s) decision to discontinue its hybrid work model and requesting employees to return to the office, other prominent IT companies in India have reportedly begun urging their employees to prepare to be in office more often. A report by Economic Times suggest that companies including Wipro, Capgemini, and LTIMindtree, have reportedly begun urging their employees to resume full-time or at least 50% in-office workdays per week.

This shift hints at a possible departure from the prevailing work-from-home trend in the nation’s tech industry.

IT/BPM and various technology firms across the country have asked employees to return to the office, primarily using verbal and informal communication channels. This transition is a response to the tech industry grappling with a client demand crunch due to the on-going global macroeconomic crisis, which is impacting tech spending significantly.

The work-from-home trend appears to be winding down within the IT sector. Similar to TCS, several IT companies in tech hubs like Pune and Bengaluru reportedly sent informal messages to their employees.

Among them are the Indian branches of the multinational firms, Ericsson, a Sweden-based company, and Fiserv, headquartered in the US. They have reportedly instructed their employees to return to the office for at least three and five days a week, respectively, starting in October or November.

While Ericsson has implemented a 50-50 split policy, mandating that employees allocate 50 per cent of their time to office work during a week or month, Capgemini has set a requirement for its employees to physically attend the office for three days each week.

TCS was one of the early IT companies to break away from the prevalent hybrid work policy that became popular in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This shift represents a significant departure from proponents of the work-from-home approach, who have seen it as the future of work.

The choice to return employees to the office is driven by a desire to enhance teamwork, encourage collaboration, uphold the organization’s culture, reinforce its identity, increase employee loyalty, and provide opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Industry experts have noted that, while numerous IT firms have initiated efforts to coax employees back into the office, they have shied away from imposing a compulsory five-day in-office schedule. This cautious approach is rooted in concerns about possible opposition from employees.