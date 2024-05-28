Whitepaper on crop investment support in ensuing session: Thummala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 06:52 PM

Thummala Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: The Rythu Bharosha, the modified agricultural investment support scheme sought to be implemented from the Kharif this year, would by all means be tailored to meet the needs of the genuine farmers, indicated the Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Tuesday. He stated that the Government would come out with a whitepaper on the way the crop investment support was implemented so far and the way forward in the budget session either in June or early July.

The modalities for implementation of the enhanced assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre promised by the Congress government under the Rythu Bharosha would be finalised only after taking into confidence all the stake holder organisations. It would be discussed threadbare in both the houses in the State Legislature in the ensuing session. The scheme was intended to prevent farmers falling into a debt trap by providing investment support through direct cash transfers. The very objective with which it was launched would be fulfilled.

There are two different schools of thought on the implementation of the scheme. One section was very forthright in advocating the Rythu Bharosha benefit exclusively for the for the small and marginal farmers, especially all the farmers with land holdings ranging up to five acres. The other section is questioning why not the farmer owning six acres or more be considered for the benefit. The basic issue before the government is- will it be genuine to extend the benefit to everyone including those with large land holdings?

The Rythu Bandhu Scheme, launched in 2018–19, is the first-ever cash transfer program for farmers in Telangana. At the time of its launch, the agricultural sector faced challenges such as falling crop prices, rising cultivation costs and increasing farmer suicides. Much of the land that was covered under the Rythu Bandhu scheme was no longer under cultivation of crops. The lands were converted into real estate ventures and mining quarries. Should the owners of such lands continue to enjoy the Rythu Bharosha benefit without raising any crops, government sources said indicating the dilemma the government was facing.

The government would seek to find answers to all such tricky issues only in the assembly by facilitating a thorough debate on the issue.