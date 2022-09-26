Who is Stephania Morales, the beauty queen taking over Instagram?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Stephania Morales is a travel vlogger, fashion influencer, and techpreneur all in one. She is a stunner who entails sheer beauty, diligence, wisdom, and courage.

Hyderabad: If you are an active Instagram user, you would have come across Stephania, the beauty queen of social media. Stephania Morales is a travel vlogger, fashion influencer, and techpreneur all in one. She is a stunner who entails sheer beauty, diligence, wisdom, and courage.

Stephania was born in Colombia. She has a separate fan base there as she has been the winner of numerous beauty pageants in her native country. Moreover, she has successfully established herself in the high life circle of Miami. This has been possible because of her unique style and revolutionary approach to fashion. Stephania is a passionate traveller who loves to experience life in style. She is fond of adventures and exploring.

Also, as an active influencer on social media, she shares all her pictures and reels, travel affairs, fashion favourites, and life updates in general. She not only entertains and engages her followers but also enlightens them on various relevant topics related to travel, fashion and lifestyle. Despite such a hectic schedule and a busy lifestyle, her efforts to engage with her audience are commended by all. This is one of the many reasons, so many people admire and look up to her.

Besides, she is a techpreneur who’s working hard and making her way to success. For her, the sky’s the limit. Stephania says that she never imagined she would receive so much love and respect. That, she claims, is her most precious gift. The huge following and popularity she has amassed on social media are secondary. And she is grateful for all of it.

Morales is addicted to the thrill that comes with travelling and the joy that comes with travelling in style. For her, perfect styling is a must for a successful journey. Stephania aims to reinforce the significance of travelling amongst the youth and promote a sense of style. Find her on Instagram at @stephy_morales