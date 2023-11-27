Why change from peace under BRS to communal clashes under Congress, asks KTR

In response to the Congress campaign advocating for a change in government, BRS working president KT Rama Rao raised poignant questions. He questioned whether transitioning from 24-hour free power to power cuts and from curfew-free days to potential communal clashes would truly benefit Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Countering the Congress campaign seeking a change in government, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked whether a change from 24 hours of free power to power cuts, and curfew-free days to communal clashes would augur well for Telangana.

“Hyderabad is developing rapidly without any disturbances and people are living in peace and harmony. Should there be a change?” he asked people while addressing a roadshow at Ramnagar here on Monday.

The BRS working president said former Musheerabad MLA Laxman was not contesting the elections this time from the constituency. “He is aware of the political situation and BRS candidate Mutha Gopal’s victory” he said, adding even Congress candidate Anjan Kumar Yadav was aware that water and power supply had improved in the city compared to the Congress regime.

If development has to continue in Telangana, then law and order situation should be under control. This would be possible only when there was stable governance and able leadership under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule, he said.

Save for indulging in communal politics, both Congress and BJP failed to ensure Telangana’s development. The entire top brass of BJP and Congress was coming to Hyderabad to defeat the BRS.

“I welcome all the political tourists from New Delhi to relish biryani and irani chai in Hyderabad. After December 3, all these leaders will forget Hyderabad and the promises made to the people,” Rama Rao said.

Earlier addressing a road show at Amberpet, the BRS working president said Telangana government had spent a staggering nearly Rs.12,780 crore towards Minorities welfare in the last 9.5 years and was the only State in the country to do so.

“Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Sikh, the Telangana government has ensured the safety and security of all Hyderabadis. We will remain secular as long as we are in politics,” Rama Rao said.

After being defeated by BRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesh in the last elections from Amberpet, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy was also not contesting the elections this time. But the BJP State president and his party was seeking votes from people.

When there heavy floods in Hyderabad in the past and assistance was sought from BJP-led union government, not a single rupee was released from the Centre, he said, pointing out that Rs.1,000 crore was however sanctioned for Gujarat as immediate relief.