KTR urges Mulugu voters to reject Instagram MLA, choose real leader

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

KTR and Bade Nagajyothi at a roadshow at Eturnagaram on Monday.

Mulugu: In a massive roadshow at Eturnagaram here on Monday, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, appealing to the electorate to choose between genuine leadership dedicated to development and a mere “Instagram leader.”

“If you give grass to a donkey and milk a cow, will it give milk?” KTR asked provocatively, questioning the Congress party’s ability to deliver on its promises. He emphasised the BRS government’s unwavering commitment to Mulugu’s progress, despite the constituency’s MLA not being from their party.

KTR reminded the gathering that the BRS government had provided pattas for podu lands to the parents of Congress MLA Seethakka. He also pinned the blame on Congress for the power shortages that plagued the state during their rule. Rao also took a swipe at PCC president Revanth Reddy for his letter to the Election Commission seeking to halt the ‘Rythu Bandu’ scheme.

“The Congress party is only interested in obstructing development, not in helping the people,” he asserted.

In a passionate appeal to the people of Mulugu, KTR urged them to make a wise decision in the upcoming elections. “Don’t repeat the mistakes of the past,” he cautioned. “Choose a leader who is dedicated to serving you, not one who is more concerned with selfies and social media posts.” He urged the voters to ensure the victory of BRS candidate Bade Nagajyothi, a leader who is always accessible and responsive to the needs of the people.