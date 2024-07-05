Why does gravity pull us down and not up?

Gravity pulls us down towards the Earth's centre due to the nature of gravitational force and the mass of the Earth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 04:58 PM

Hyderabad: Gravity is the reason things with mass or energy are attracted to each other. It is why apples fall toward the ground and planets orbit stars. Gravity pulls us down towards the Earth’s centre due to the nature of gravitational force and the mass of the Earth.

Gravity is a fundamental force of attraction between objects with mass. According to Isaac Newton‘s law of universal gravitation, every mass attracts every other mass with a force proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centres.

The Earth is a very massive object, and thus it exerts a significant gravitational force on everything around it. When we stand on the surface of the Earth, the gravitational force between us and the Earth pulls us towards its centre. This force is what we perceive as gravity pulling us down. Since gravity acts as an attractive force between masses, it pulls objects towards each other. On the Earth’s surface, this means objects fall towards the ground because the Earth’s mass creates a gravitational field that pulls objects towards its centre.

Do you know?

—- Gravity is a universal force that affects all objects with mass or energy. It is responsible for keeping planets in orbit around the Sun, moons around planets, and stars within galaxies.

— Gravity is the weakest of the four fundamental forces of nature. For example, the electromagnetic force between two electrons is about 10^36 times stronger than the gravitational force between them. — Each celestial body has an escape velocity, the speed an object needs to achieve to break free from its gravitational pull and leave its surface without further propulsion. For Earth, this speed is about 11.2 kilometres per second.

—- Gravity can alter the flow of time. According to General Relativity, clocks closer to massive objects (where gravity is stronger) tick slower compared to clocks farther away. This effect has been observed in experiments using atomic clocks.