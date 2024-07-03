Shelf life vs expiry date: What is the difference between two?

Shelf life and expiry date are pivotal concepts in product management, guiding consumers and manufacturers alike on the usability and safety of goods. While both terms pertain to the longevity of products, they serve different purposes.

Shelf life denotes the duration products retain their quality under recommended storage conditions, influenced by factors like packaging and environment.

In contrast, the expiry date marks the deadline after which a product may no longer be safe for consumption or effective for use. Understanding these distinctions is essential for making informed decisions about product storage, consumption, and disposal.

Shelf life

Shelf life refers to the period during which a product can be stored under proper conditions and remains usable or effective. It indicates the time frame within which the product retains its quality, flavour, potency, or other desired attributes. Shelf life is often determined by factors such as storage conditions (temperature, humidity), packaging, and the nature of the product itself.

Expiry date

The expiry date, also known as the expiration date, is the specific date by which a product should not be used or consumed. It is typically printed on the packaging and indicates the end of the period during which the product is guaranteed to be safe and effective. Consuming or using a product beyond its expiry date can pose health risks or result in diminished quality or effectiveness.

In essence, shelf life indicates how long a product can be stored before it starts to degrade in quality, while the expiry date specifies the last date by which the product should be used or consumed for safety and effectiveness. It’s important to adhere to both shelf-life guidelines and expiry dates to ensure product quality and safety.

The facts

— Shelf Life does NOT mean expiration date.

— A standard’s expiration date should never exceed 1 year.

—A standard’s expiration date and shelf life are two entirely different entities.

—Chemical stability is only one of many factors involved in defining expiration date and shelf life.