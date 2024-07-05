What is brominated vegetable oil?

BVO helps to distribute flavouring agents evenly in citrus-based drinks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 04:33 PM

Brominated vegetable oil (BVO) is a food additive that is used as an emulsifier and stabiliser in citrus-flavoured soft drinks and beverages. It is derived from vegetable oils (typically soybean or corn oil) that have been treated with bromine, resulting in a product that is liquid at room temperature.

BVO helps to distribute flavouring agents evenly in citrus-based drinks, preventing them from separating. In beverages, BVO helps to keep flavour oils suspended uniformly throughout the liquid, preventing them from floating to the surface. BVO is primarily used in citrus-flavoured soft drinks and sports drinks. It gives these beverages a cloudy appearance and can contribute to their mouthfeel.

There have been health concerns associated with BVO due to its bromine content. Bromine is a halogen that can accumulate in the body over time. High levels of bromine can potentially lead to health issues such as neurological symptoms, skin rashes, and thyroid problems.

BVO was banned for use in foods and beverages in several countries, including the European Union and Japan, due to health concerns. In the United States, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regulates BVO as a food additive and sets limits on its use.

In conclusion, brominated vegetable oil (BVO) is a food additive used primarily in citrus-flavored beverages to help stabilize and emulsify the ingredients. However, due to health concerns related to its bromine content, its use has been restricted or banned in some countries.