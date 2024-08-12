Wild animal kills two dogs; panic in Asifabad

On Saturday night, a wild animal attacked and killed dogs that were chained to a pole in an agricultural field owned by Balaji. After Balaji reported the incident to forest officials, they installed CCTV cameras to identify the animal. Although they recorded pugmarks, they were unable to determine the animal's identity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 August 2024, 04:14 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An unidentified wild animal killed two dogs, triggering panic among locals of Parandoli village in Kerameri mandal for the last few days.

The wild animal had attacked and killed the dogs chained to a pole at an agriculture field belonging to one Balaji on Saturday night. Balaji brought this incident to the notice of forest officials, who installed CCTV cameras to identify the animal. The officials recorded pugmarks but could not establish the animal’s identity.

Also Read Spotted deer dies in dog attack in Asifabad

Residents of the village stated that the wild animal was moving the forests of the village, targeting cattle. They recalled that it had killed a goat near Karanjiwada village on August 7. They requested the officials to identify the animal and to prevent loss of cattle. They regretted that they were frightened to enter agriculture fields following the movement of the animal.

When asked, district forest officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwal said the cameras were yet to get a photograph of the wild animal. The pugmarks seen in the region were mostly of a leopard. Identity of the animal could be established only when images of pugmarks and the animal were examined, he said.

Incidentally, a migrant tiger had strayed into the forests of Kerameri mandal from the wild of Kerameri and Asifabad mandals by crossing the NH 363 recently. It was sighted near Edulapahad village of Asifabad mandal. Forest officials were tracking its movement by installing camera traps.