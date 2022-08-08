Wild elephant kills K’taka farmer

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:59 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hassan: A farmer was killed by a wild elephant on Monday in Karnataka’s Hassan district, marking the fifth such incident in the state in the last six months.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Kempanna (50), was going to work on his farm in Sullakki Melakere village when the elephant strayed into the residential area and attacked him.

The victim’s family and relatives have slammed the forest department and district authorities over their inaction to prevent such fatalities.

The angry locals have demanded the state’s Forest Minister Minister to visit the spot which lies in the Malnad region where elephant menace is on the rise.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene has called for the bandh of Sakaleshpur taluk.

“This is not the first death due to an elephant attack. This should not repeat. Hundreds of people have died in the elephant attacks. We are calling a bandh of Sakleshpur taluk. Authorities should come to the spot and give clear assurances. We will not let the body move from the spot even if it is 10 days,” Sagar Janagere, the taluk president, stated.

“We should be ashamed for such repeated incidents allowed to take place on the threshold of celebration of 75th year of Independence. The plight of people is totally neglected as it is a reserved constituency. It is a matter of shame that people here are left to their fate,” said Yedehalli Manjunath, a local activist.