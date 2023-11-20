| Will Do Away With 4 Per Cent Reservation For Muslims To Give Amit Shah In Telangana

‘Will do away with 4 per cent reservation for Muslims to give…’: Amit Shah in Telangana

By ANI Updated On - 06:14 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Jagtial: Ahead of the Telangana polls that are scheduled to take place on November 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be doing away with the four per cent reservation of the Muslim community and will distribute it among the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes.

“We will do away with the four per cent reservation for Muslims and we will give those to SCs. OBCs, and STs,” Amit Shah said while campaigning at Telangana’s Jagtial on Monday. Shah also announced reservations for the Madiga community in Telangana under the SC category.

“We have decided that the Madiga community will get vertical quota in reservation under the SC category,” he said.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.