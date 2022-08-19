Will Munawar Faruqi postpone his Hyderabad show?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Lock-Upp winner Munawar Faruqui recently announced that he is all set to perform in Hyderabad on August 20. However, his latest Instagram story has now left fans wondering if he would be performing in the city.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Munawar announced that his Bengaluru show, which was supposed to take place on Friday, has been postponed due to his health issues.

“So hi doston. Today’s Bangalore show postponed to next Friday. As I missed my flight due to health issues. I am really sorry. Going through test hope it’s not COVID (sic)” the comedian said.

This announcement has made his fans worry if he will be able to perform in the city on Saturday. However, an official confirmation from the comedian is awaited.

After Munawar announced his show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in the city, BJP MLA T Raja Singh demanded that the show be cancelled and threatened to halt it and burn down the venue. On Friday, the MLA was taken into custody by the city police for allegedly planning to visit the venue at Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur.