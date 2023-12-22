Milestone for ‘Jaipur Foot’: Changing lives of 2 million amputees

The Jaipur Foot is functionally and aesthetically closest to human foot in terms of flexions, functions and cosmetics.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: The pioneer in artificial limb known around the world as Jaipur Foot by Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) – Hyderabad Branch, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on January 6, 2024. The event ‘The Unstoppables’ at Shilpakala Vedika will honor those who did not allow disability to stand in the way of fulfilling their dreams.

The list includes Sudha Chandran, renowned dancer and actor, Vikram Agnihotri, Activist and Motivational Speaker, Manoj Bhingare, Artist , Naga Naresh Karutura, an IIT Chennai alumna, presently working with Google USA, Suraj Tiwari, civil service batch of 2022, Hari Budha Magar, War Veteran & Mountaineer, who scaled the Mount Everest. The programme will also host a Kavi Sammelan by Kavi Shri Kumar Vishwas and his team.

The Jaipur Foot is functionally and aesthetically closest to human foot in terms of flexions, functions and cosmetics. By its help, a below knee amputee can walk even on uneven ground, run, climb a tree or a mountain, sit cross legged, crouch, ride a cycle, drive a car and swim, a press release said.

The limb cost is $70 against a global cost of $10,000 and Jaipur Foot has rehabilitated 2 million amputees for free. With the support of reputed universities such as MIT and Stanford and IIT among others, BMVSS has been supported for upgrading its technology.

Inder Chand Jain, Hon. Secretary – Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti said , “In the last twenty years the Jaipur Foot has fulfilled the dreams of many disabled people in way that was never thought of before.”

P.C.Parakh, IAS (Retd), Patron, Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti added, “We have touched the lives of over 20 million people around the world which is no small feat.”