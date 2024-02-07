Niladri Kumar and Ustad Zakir Hussain to Perform in Hyderabad

The duo will be performing at ‘Melody of Rhythm’ at Shilpakala Vedika on February 18, starting from 6:30 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 03:59 PM

Hyderabad: Renowned tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain will be making a highly anticipated return to Hyderabad after a five-year hiatus, gracing the stage alongside the illustrious sitar maestro Niladri Kumar.

The duo will be performing at ‘Melody of Rhythm’ at Shilpakala Vedika on February 18, starting from 6:30 pm.

Organized by ‘Sa va Ni Events’ in collaboration with ‘Art Hub’, this exclusive concert brings together two icons of Indian classical music for an evening of unparalleled artistry. It marks the first-ever performance of Zakir Hussain and Niladri Kumar together in Hyderabad, making it an event not to be missed by music aficionados.

Tickets for the event are selling like hotcakes on BookMyShow, with prices ranging from Rs. 750 for balcony seats to Rs. 5000 for diamond passes.

Despite the high demand, a few balcony passes are still available for those eager to experience this musical extravaganza while the platinum, gold, and diamond passes already sold out.