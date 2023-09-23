Three-day World Tourism Day celebrations from Monday

All the District Collectors have already been instructed to organize the World Tourism Day celebrations in respective districts on September 27.

By PTI Updated On - 09:58 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism is organizing three-day World Tourism Day celebrations from Monday at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur.

As per the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) statute World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 and the theme for this year is “Tourism and Green Investments”.

Briefing media persons about the celebrations here on Saturday, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said as part of the celebrations Telangana State Tourism Awards would be presented to travel agents, tour operators, classified hotels, restaurants, independent hotels, excellence in writing etc.

This apart, there would be food festival, panel discussions, B2B and B2C meetings, handloom and handicrafts stalls, international and domestic tourism counters and cultural programmes, he said.

Stating that promotion of tourism was essential for a State’s development, the Minister said the sector contributes immensely to the GSDP, besides generating revenue and employment.

Recalling his meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at Colombo on Friday, the Minister said the Prime Minister was impressed with Buddhavanam project developed at Nagarjuna Sagar.

He also appreciated the Telangana government’s efforts in developing and promoting temple tourism, spiritual and ecotourism in the State, the Minister said.

