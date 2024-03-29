Will not allow betrayers to return to party fold, BRS working president KTR declares

Hyderabad: Amidst exit of key leaders from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the party cadre to remain steadfast and focused, vowing to lead the cadre in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming for victory in majority seats. He urged the party members to work collectively in […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 03:23 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaks at the Telanganan Bhavan on Friday.

Hyderabad: Amidst exit of key leaders from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the party cadre to remain steadfast and focused, vowing to lead the cadre in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming for victory in majority seats. He urged the party members to work collectively in advancing the party’s agenda and ensuring the party’s victory in their respective constituencies.

Participating in the Chevella parliamentary party preparatory meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao said he would not want to comment on the exit of senior leaders like K Keshava Rao, Kadiyam Srihari and others for their political gains. He said he would like to leave to their wisdom the allegations made against the party leadership. “Let the time be the ultimate arbiter of their decisions,” he said.

Calling the defection of former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy and Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy to the Congress akin to betrayal and backstabbing, the BRS working president urged party workers to seek retribution at the ballot box. He pledged to stop such leaders from returning to the BRS even if they fell at the feet of the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in future.

Rama Rao also took aim at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, challenging his sincerity and questioning his political allegiances. He demanded that Revanth Reddy clarify whether he was aligned with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He ridiculed the Chief Minister for not accepting his challenge to contest from Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency.

“Revanth Reddy termed BRS as B-team of BJP, but he himself is turning the Congress into the B-team of BJP in Telangana. The Congress party appears to be in no position to stop the BJP at the national level. Only regional parties can stop the BJP in their respective States,” he said, asserting that vote for the Congress would only benefit the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. He also wished Revanth Reddy to serve entire five years term and fulfill all 420 promises.

Further, Rama Rao credited Chevella candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar of being a leader of the marginalised sections and fighting for their cause, throughout his life. He said Gnaneshwar joined the party when others were deserting it and it was important to ensure his victory from Chevella with a thumping majority. Emphasising the need to strengthen the voice of Telangana, he reiterated the importance of unity within the BRS ranks, underscoring the party’s role as a champion for marginalized communities and the State’s development. He assured complete support to the party workers who dedicated themselves to the party’s growth.