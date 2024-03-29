Keshava Rao meets CM Revanth Reddy

29 March 2024

Hyderabad: BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao, who decided to join the Congress party, met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Friday.

The MP along with his daughter and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi are joining the Congress party on Saturday. During the 30-minute, the Chief Minister and the MP, discussed diverse issues, including current political situation in the State and the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Keshava Rao was earlier in the Congress party and had joined the BRS in 2014 after BRS came to power in the State.