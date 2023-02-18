MLC K Kavitha offers prayers at Jogulamba temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Source: Twitter/ Kavitha Kalvakuntla.

Jogulamba Gadwal: BRS MLC K Kavitha said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to the development of Jogulamba temple at Alampur.

The Telangana government was making all efforts to introduce more transportation facilities for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple from different States, she said after performing special pujas at the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Saturday.

The BRS MLC said peace and harmony was prevailing in Telangana, while there was a strange situation prevailing in the nation due to the Central leadership.

“In the better interest of people and to ensure welfare of all sections, Bharat Rashtra Samithi was set up. People in other States should insist on replication of Telangana’s welfare and development programmes” said Kavitha while speaking to media persons.