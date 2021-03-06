Will not contest if proven wrong on recruitment: Palla Rajeshwar

He reiterated that the State government has created over 1.30 lakh jobs during past few years

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Kothagudem: TRS candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency elections Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has reiterated that he would quit from the contest if the Opposition parties proved him wrong with regard to his claims on employment creation in Telangana State.

He reiterated that the State government has created over 1.30 lakh jobs during past few years. The government was fully committed for its motto of utilising water, funds and jobs for the locals and has acted transparently.

Rajeshwar Reddy addressed MLC election meetings at Manugur and Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Saturday. Some political parties were trying to create confusion among the public about Telangana villages merged with Andhra Pradesh, Bhadradri development and Podu lands. “The government has plans to develop Bhadradri. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is working on the issue of Podu lands to find a suitable solution,” he noted.

Telangana government was the only government in the country offering Rs 10, 000 to the farmers as investment support per acre every year and supplying free power to agriculture needs round the clock. Aasara pensions have supported lakhs of beneficiaries financially, he said.

Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that the BJP and Congress leaders who were acting blind to the facts and figures related to the welfare and development programmes, have been making mindless allegations against the State government for political mileage. He urged the graduate voters in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka Assembly segments to cast their first preference vote to him. He asked the party cadres to intensify the election campaign by making door to door visits seeking the voter’s support.

Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha, MLC K Lakshminarayana, the party state secretary Tata Madhu, leaders T Venkat Rao and others were present.

