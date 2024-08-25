| Will Raise Voice In Assembly To Get Due Share Of Funds To Siddipet Harish Rao

Will raise voice in Assembly to get due share of funds to Siddipet: Harish Rao

BRS Senior leader T Harish Rao said that the Congress government is denying development works and funds to Siddipet assembly constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 August 2024, 07:48 PM

Former minister T Harish Rao is unveiling statue for fist Hyderabad mayor Krishna Swamy in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Former minister T Harish Rao said that he will raise his voice in the Assembly to get the due share of funds for Siddipet assembly constituency development.

Addressing the gathering after distributing CMRF cheques to 251 beneficiaries at his camp office on Sunday, Harish Rao said that the Congress government is denying development works and funds to Siddipet.

The former minister accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of taking the government veterinary college, which was granted to Siddipet, to Kodangal.

He said that Shilparamam works, grounded during the BRS government tenure, were stalled for reasons known to the current government. Saying that the Chief Minister can grant another new college to his constituency, Rao said that Revanth was trying to shift the college from Siddipet though the construction of the college building was nearing completion.

He said that he got many educational institutions in Siddipet, to provide all the opportunities for the youth of Siddipet, with the support of former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the past ten years.

Earlier, he unveiled the statue of the first Hyderabad mayor Krishna Swamy Mudiraj at Mustabad junction in the presence of Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy and Mudiraj Samaj leaders.

Rao said that the Mustabad junction be called Krishna Swamy junction from now onwards in memory of the service Swamy rendered throughout his political career. Later, Rao participated in the Saraswati Vidya Mandhir student’s alumni meet in Siddipet town.