Will seek technical expertise on Medigadda, says CM Revanth Reddy

If required, the Revenue Recovery Act would be invoked to recover damages suffered in execution of the projects, said Revanth Reddy

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 13 February 2024, 09:10 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy speaking after inspecting Medigadda Barrage.

Medigadda: Asserting that the State government would seek technical expertise on the future course of action on the Medigadda Barrage and other irrigation projects, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that if required, the Revenue Recovery Act would be invoked to recover damages suffered in execution of the projects.

Considering the cracks in Medigadda, water cannot be stored in the barrage. So was the case with Sundilla and Annaram barrages, he told the media at the Medigadda Barrage.

“We will write to National Dam Safety Authority to inspect all the three projects and suggest measures to be taken up,” Revanth Reddy said, also asking BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao to participate in the Assembly session and share his suggestions. As Leader of Opposition, he should make clear his party’s stand on whether L&T should be punished or not, he said.

Alleging that the BRS meeting at Nalgonda was a political tactic before the Lok Sabha elections, Revanth Reddy asked if there were any loopholes in the resolution passed in the Assembly, why did the BRS extend its support. The BRS chief should come to the Assembly and correct the mistakes, he said.

“The demand to lead an all party delegation to New Delhi over River Krishna water sharing should be made in the Assembly. Only then can it be considered,” the Chief Minister said, also stating that the Medigadda visit was a official programme and not a Congress party programme. He also found fault with the BJP for skipping the visit.

Despite ideological differences with Congress, members from AIMIM and CPI participated in the programme. The BJP should make its stand clear whether it would support the ruling party in taking action against those responsible for the damages suffered at Meddigadda and other projects, he said.

Alleging that despite spending about Rs.94,000 crore, the previous government had supplied water only to 90,000 acres under the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth Reddy said additional funds would be required to complete the remaining work and yet not much of new ayacut would be generated.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the L&T should conduct its private investigation and initiate measures to take up the repairs at its cost.

“We have held back Rs.400 crore dues payable to L&T. They said there were defects in the designs and cannot be attributed to them. We will hold back all dues until the repairs are taken up,” he said, adding that the National Dam Safety Authority’s suggestions too would be sought.

The Irrigation Minister also said the Cabinet would discuss and initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible for the damages in execution of the projects.