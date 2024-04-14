Will support Revanth’s entry into BJP, says Arvind

He said that he would welcome Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy into BJP if he wishes to join the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 10:15 PM

File photo (Source: Twitter/Arvind Dharmapuri).

Hyderabad: BJP Nizamabad Lok Sabha candidate Dharmapuri Arvind said that he would welcome Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy into BJP if he wishes to join the party.

Responding to a question during a press conference on Sunday, Arvind said Revanth Reddy was an active leader and that if he wishes to join the party he would support him.

Also Read BJP MP calls Congress candidate a Rohingya representative

“He is my friend. I will recommend to the party high command his name if he wishes to join BJP. Ultimately it is upto the party high command to decide whether to induct him in the party or not. Coming down heavily on Congress, Arvind said the grand old party does not have any future in the State and county and if Revanth Reddy continues in that party his future would be destroyed.

“Revanth Reddy is an efficient leader, but the Congress leaders will not allow him to function independently. Revanth Reddy’s political career may last over 15-years, but I don’t see the future of the Congress party in the country. This will be the last election for the Congress party in the country,”he claimed.

He said that he would welcome Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy into BJP if he wishes to join the party.

Responding to a question during a press conference on Sunday, Arvind said Revanth Reddy was an active leader and that if he wishes to join the party he would support him. “He is my friend. I will recommend to the party high command his name if he wishes to join BJP.

Ultimately it is upto the party high command to decide whether to induct him in the party or not. Coming down heavily on Congress, Arvind said the grand old party does not have any future in the State and county and if Revanth Reddy continues in that party his future would be destroyed.

“Revanth Reddy is an efficient leader, but the Congress leaders will not allow him to function independently. Revanth Reddy’s political career may last over 15-years, but I don’t see the future of the Congress party in the country. This will be the last election for the Congress party in the country,”he claimed.