BJP MP calls Congress candidate a Rohingya representative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 08:30 PM

File Photo

Jagtial: BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Saturday called Congress MLC and Nizamabad Lok Sabha candidate T Jeevan Reddy a representative of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims.

Arvind, who was here to take part in a party workers meeting, told the media that if one observed Jeevan Reddy’s statements, it appeared that he was representing Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims.

Calling himself a soldier of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a candidate of Indian Hindus and Indians, Arvind said the people’s opinion be known on June 4. Jeevan Reddy is clashing with Arvind in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.