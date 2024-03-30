BJP MP calls Congress candidate a Rohingya representative

Arvind, who was here to take part in a party workers meeting, told the media that if one observed Jeevan Reddy's statements, it appeared that he was representing Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims.
Jagtial: BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Saturday called Congress MLC and Nizamabad Lok Sabha candidate T Jeevan Reddy a representative of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims.
Calling himself a soldier of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a candidate of Indian Hindus and Indians, Arvind said the people’s opinion be known on June 4. Jeevan Reddy is clashing with Arvind in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.