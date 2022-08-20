Will take action on cops acting against BJP activists, after coming to power: Raja Singh

File Photo: BJP MLA T Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday made sensational comments saying that necessary action would be taken against the police who are resorting to repressive measures against the party activists.

Responding to the detention of the party activists for protesting against the show of stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Madhapur, he asked the activists to wait for one more year patiently as the party would come to power in the State. After that the party would take action against the errant police officials. “We will not spare the police officials who resorted to highhandedness towards our activists and ensure that they clean washrooms also,” he said while interacting with a vernacular news channel.

The police detained scores of BJP activists for attempting to stage a protest at Shilpa Kala Vedika. One activist, who came in a police uniform, tried to divert the attention of the police. But the alert police took her into preventive custody along with other activists.