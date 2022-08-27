Will win Munugode bypoll by a mile: Rajagopal Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:43 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy exuded confidence that the people of Munugode would stand with him in the by-elections.

Nalgonda: BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday exuded confidence that he would win the by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency with huge majority of votes.

Speaking at a meeting of BJP members at Munugode, Rajagopal Reddy said that he has contested from Munugode assembly constituency in 2018 elections by resigning to MLC post on the request of the Congress leaders. But, he has failed to achieve any development of the assembly constituency in the last three and years as MLA due to the discrimination being shown by the State government in sanctioning funds to Munugode. Hence, he has resigned to MLA post with an intention that it would pave way for development of Munugode.

Reddy reminded that State government has sanctioned huge amount of funds for development of assembly constituencies, which went for by-polls. He pointed out that the State government has created Gattuppal mandal, released funds for roads and paid compensation to oustees of Cherlagudem reservoir after his resignation.

Terming Munugode by-polls as fight between self respect of the people and family rule of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he exuded confidence that the people of Munugode would stand with him in the by-elections. He asked the people to give a verdict, which would remain in the history, as the entire country was lucking towards Munugode. He said that downfall of TRS would begin with defeat of its candidate in Munugode by-elections. There was a need to put an end to rule of TRS government for protection of democracy in the state, he added.

Referring to tours of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy along with the former MLA in Munugode assembly constituency that the Chief Minister was indirectly accepted defeat of TRS in the by-election by not announcing his party candidate at Praja Deevana Sabha held at Munugode.