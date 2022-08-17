Rajagopal Reddy deceived Munugode people: Minister Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was examining the arrangements for praja deevena meeting of TRS at Munugode.

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, on Wednesday, alleged that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has deceived the people of Munugode assembly constituency by resigning to the MLA post for the interests of his businesses.

Examining arrangements for Praja Deevena Sabha to be addressed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Munugode on August 20, Jagadish Reddy said that it was not new to Rajagopal Reddy to use politics for the benefit of the companies owned by his family.

If there was no such motive, Rajagopal Reddy might have not changed the party. By-elections, which was required for Rajagopal Reddy, would come to his assembly constituency with his resignation even though the latter continued in the Congress, he maintained. Rajagopal Reddy has mortgaged the confidence shown by the people of Munugode on him with Narendra Modi and Amith Shah, he alleged.

Reminding that family of Komatireddy was financially and politically developed with opportunities provided by the Congress, he said that Rajagopal Reddy has decided to leave the Congress, which was a sinking boat in Telangana, to protect interests of his businesses by joining BJP. He said that BJP candidate would remain to third place in by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency.

TRS candidate announced likely!

The district TRS leaders were making arrangements for Praja Deevena Sabha in 20 acres at Munugode and targeted to mobile one lakh people to the public meeting. There was a chance for announcement of the TRS candidate by the Chief Minister at the meeting.