Williams’s goal sinks Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC played their hearts out to score an equaliser but looked clueless against an organised ATKMB defence to snatch a point and suffered their first loss from seven matches

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Margao: David Williams struck a peach of a goal to open his account and help ATK Mohun Bagan beat heavyweights Bengaluru FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League here on Monday.

The Aussie showed great control and composure to give them a 33rd minute lead in a spectacular fashion to make all the difference in a dominating show by the Mariners, who remained behind Mumbai City on goal difference despite being on 16 points from seven matches.

Bengaluru FC played their hearts out to score an equaliser but looked clueless against an organised ATKMB defence to snatch a point and suffered their first loss from seven matches to remain on third position. They are now four points behind the leaders at 12 points in the 11-team standings.

ATKMB started the first-half on the front foot and looked more threatening than their counterparts and the Aussie made all the difference with his belter of a goal.