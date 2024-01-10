Wings India 2024 event schedule revealed: Hyderabad gears up for aviation extravaganza

The Wings India 2024 event is all set to take flight from January 18 to 21 at Begumpet Airport.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 03:13 PM

Hyderabad: The Wings India 2024 event is all set to take flight from January 18 to 21 at Begumpet Airport, showcasing an array of new-generation aircraft displays, allied aviation services, auxiliary unit industries, and advancements in the tourism sector.

Organized by the Airports Authority of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, this four-day extravaganza is anticipated to be Asia’s largest congregation.

The event is scheduled to hold conference sessions on January 18 and 19, serving as a specialized platform for industry professionals and experts to engage in insightful discussions and presentations. Business visitors are welcome throughout the entire four-day event.

Specifically catering to general visitors eager to experience the wonders of aviation, the event opens its doors on January 20 and 21. This dedicated period aims to offer the public an immersive experience, showcasing the latest technologies and advancements within the aviation industry.