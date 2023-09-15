Wipro expands presence with new office in Jefferson city, Missouri

First Lady of the state & co-chair of JAG, Missouri, Teresa Parson was the guest of honour for the inauguration of the office on September 14.

New Delhi: IT giant Wipro on Friday said it has inaugurated a new office in Jefferson City, Missouri for over 500 employees.

The 75,000-square-foot office will act as main support centre for some of Wipro’s clients in healthcare and government sectors. The office includes a healthcare solutions innovation lab for digital-first solutions for Medicaid and Medicare programmes.

The Indian IT company will partner with Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), Missouri, to attract local talent, Wipro said in a statement.

She said, “I’m delighted that Wipro has chosen Jefferson City as its base in Missouri. The opening of this new workspace will boost the local economy as well as attract new talent to the region.”

Governor of Missouri Mike Parson said, “The establishment of Wipro’s new facility in Jefferson City reflects the State of Missouri’s growing reputation as a destination for talent. Our students are the workforce of tomorrow and critical to Missouri’s future, and it’s great to see companies like Wipro partner with Missouri’s JAG program to help our young people capitalize on the amazing opportunities in the latest technology areas right here in our state.”

Wipro Limited’s Chief Executive Officer for Americas 1 Srini Pallia said, “We’re delighted to open this brand-new facility in Jefferson City and celebrate our partnership with JAG. This working space highlights our commitment to all our clients in the area as well as our efforts in creating local jobs.”