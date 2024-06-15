| With No Rain In Sight Day Temperatures Go Up In Hyderabad

With no rain in sight, day temperatures go up in Hyderabad

No rains The rise in the temperature is attributed to the reduced rainfall across the city. A similar weather pattern is anticipated to persist until June 17.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: Following days of pleasant weather and intermittent showers, Hyderabad experienced a slight increase in temperatures on Saturday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.1 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at 46 per cent.

Uppal witnessed the highest temperatures in recent days, peaking at 39.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 34.8 degrees Celsius overnight.

Most areas reported maximum temperatures above 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, indicating warmer conditions across the city.

No rains The rise in the temperature is attributed to the reduced rainfall across the city. A similar weather pattern is anticipated to persist until June 17.

According to the forecast from the India Meteorological Department, the city is likely to witness scattered, isolated, and light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds across all zones of the city, on Sunday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 33 and 35°C. In Telangana, moderate to isolated rainfall of up to 20 mm has been reported in areas including Mancherial, Khammam, and Adilabad.

For Sunday, the IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in isolated places across districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad.