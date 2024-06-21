Rich tributes paid to Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar on his death anniversary

Chief Minister Revanth along with Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Prof Jayashankar at the Chief Minister's residence In Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 03:52 PM

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar, commemorating his contribution to Telangana State formation and its progress, marking his death anniversary on Friday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ministers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and several others recalled the services of Jayashankar to Telangana.

The Chief Minister along with Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Prof Jayashankar at the Chief Minister’s residence In Hyderabad. The Chief Minister earlier reminded that Jayashankar dedicated his life to the cause of statehood for Telangana. Jayashankar played an important role in creating awareness on injustice meted out to Telangana in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and fought for statehood till he breathed his last. He stated that the Telangana ideologue is alive in the minds and hearts of people forever.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao termed Prof Jayashankar as the guiding force behind the Telangana statehood agitation. He recalled the professor’s invaluable ideological and moral support for the parliamentary strategies that led to the creation of Telangana. He affirmed that the spirit of Professor Jayashankar is deeply embedded in the BRS governance of the past decade.

Several Ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu and several others paid rich tributes to Prof Jayashankar.

Taking to X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Telangana ideologue stood as an inspiration for three generations of Telangana agitators and dreamed for achieving Telangana State for nearly six decades. Stating that Jayashankar led all his life to achieve Telangana State, he paid tributes to Jayashankar.

Former Minister T Harish Rao garlanded the statue of Prof Jayashankar at Patancheru and paid floral tributes. He said Jayashankar guided the entire Telangana leadership on the right path to realise the dream of Telangana statehood. He vowed to safeguard the interests of Telangana and its people as per the aspirations of Prof Jayashankar. “He might have gone away physically, but his spirit will remain alive in the hearts of scores of Telangana people,” he added.

Participating in the death anniversary programme at Telangana Bhavan, former Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and several others paid floral tribute to the portrait of Prof Jayashankar and raised slogans of ‘Prof Jayashankar Johaar”.