With PM Modi at helm, we are undoubtedly in safe hands: Ex-president Kovind

Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and leadership and said the country is "undoubtedly in safe hands" when he is at the helm.

By PTI Published Date - 11:10 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Addressing an event organised to release a book on the prime minister’s life and contribution, Kovind described Modi as a man of “extraordinary personality and great soul”.

Modi’s persona and remarkable capacity for communication with the masses made him an acceptable leader in no time, he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Kovind said it is due to the prime minister’s vision and policies that India is a source of pride for the diaspora abroad and an inspiration to many countries.

“While investments and make in India were emphasised to encourage development in the country, the JAM Trinity, comprising Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile phones, revolutionised the system like never before,” the former president said.

He said the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system and its penetration at the grassroots level has proved to be a “game-changer”. “Now even the roadside coconut seller is using UPI, something which was a wonder just till a few years ago.” “With Prime Minister Modi at the helm, we are undoubtedly in safe hands,” he added.

Kovind said the various policies and programmes that were formulated by the Modi government and implemented “beyond imagination of a person”.

“Generally a person has expertise or vision in one field, or I can say two, or at most three fields, but Prime Minister Modi’s expertise is diverse in varied fields. Surprisingly and interestingly, he brings within himself vision of disaster management during Covid times while also the healing touch of providing relief to the affected masses,” he added.

“I was very touched by his mannerism when he as Prime Minister-designate entered the Parliament and bowed down in complete humility at the steps of the temple of democracy. For the first time in the history of the country someone had actually done so,” he said.

“Such instincts were bound to be reflected in his action as the prime minister of the world’s largest democracy,” he added.

Kovind said Modi is not just a visionary leader and a prime minister but a statesman, “who is steering the course of the trajectory of our country”.

“It is an honour for me to be a part of this trajectory as a citizen of this great country. Finally, we are living up to our rich legacy, the legacy for which India was famous from ancient times. And, I am sure there is no looking back,” he added.

Addressing the event, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Modi, who was born in an ordinary family and used to sell tea at a railway station, is the best prime minister in the world.

“He never hesitated in implementing something which he believed was in the best interest of society and the country…Ram temple has been built, it will be inaugurated in 2024. He scrapped Article 370,” Khattar said, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government.

Modi has turned many of his visions into reality, no matter how difficult it was, Khattra said, adding, long pending issue of providing reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies is going to see the light of the day.

“How difficult is (to implement) one-nation-one-election yet he has raised the matter. I think this will also be done in 5-10 years,” he added.