Woman, 2-year-old son die in road accident in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Sangareddy: A woman and her two-year-old son died in a road accident after a speeding truck hit a two-wheeler on NH-65 at Mamidipally Junction in Kandi mandal on Tuesday morning.

According to the Sangareddy Rural Police, Satyanarayana, his wife Maheshwari (26), and their son Devansh (2) were on their way towards Patancheru from Kandi when the speeding truck hit their bike. Maheshwari and Devansh died on the spot while Satyanarayana sustained serious injuries. The bodies of the mother and son were shifted to the Sangareddy Government Hospital. The injured Satyanarayana was also shifted to the hospital.

Satyanarayana, a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, was an employee of Aurobindo Pharmaceutical Company. Police have registered a case.