Woman allegedly beaten to death by husband in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: A woman, Thanda Rangamma (60), was beaten to death, allegedly by her husband, Sattaiah, using a hammer in Kummarikuntla village, Danthapally Mandal. The incident took place on Thursday night, with reports suggesting that Sattaiah was in an inebriated condition. It is also said that he was under treatment for mental health issues for several years.
The police shifted the body to Mahabubabad district hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is on.