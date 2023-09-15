NITW prepares for 21st convocation with Dr. VK Saraswat as Chief Guest

International speakers also contributed to the academic discourse with approximately 20 lectures,” Prof Bidyadhar said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology Warangal is all set to conduct its 21st convocation on Saturday on its campus here.

Renowned scientist in the field of defence Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat will be the chief guest at the event. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, NITW Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi said that a total of 2,029 candidates would receive their degrees, including 126 PhD awardees, 603 M.Tech graduates, seven PG diploma recipients, 154 MSc. graduates, 23 MBA graduates, 52 MCA degree awardees, and 1,064 B.Tech graduates at the event.

“Since the top-performing student from each branch of Engineering in the B.Tech class will receive the Roll of Honour Gold Medal, and the overall top achiever across all branches will be honoured with the Institute Gold Medal, we are delighted to announce that Nivedhitha Ulaganathan of the Biotechnology department will be awarded the prestigious Institute Gold Medal during the convocation,” he said.

The Director also highlighted the achievements of the institute during the academic year 2022-23.

These accomplishments include a record number of students being selected in the campus recruitment drive, with the highest pay package reaching Rs. 88 lakhs and an average pay package of 17 lakhs, marking a 17 per cent increase from the previous year.

“Additionally, the institute has made significant strides in research and outreach, with 423 journal publications, 20 awarded patents, 45 research projects, 36 consultancies, 160 books and book chapters, 210 expert lectures, and the organization of 90 GIAN, SPARC, and FDPs.

International speakers also contributed to the academic discourse with approximately 20 lectures,” Prof Bidyadhar said. Prof A Sarath Babu, Dean of Academic Affairs, and Prof S Srinivasa Rao, Convenor of Media and Publicity for the 21st convocation were present at the press conference.