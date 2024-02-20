Woman and son duo end lives in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: A woman and her son were found dead in their house in Malkajgiri on Tuesday. They were suspected to have been upset over financial problems and died by suicide, police said.

The bodies of the victims, Swaroopa (65) and her son Srikanth (35), residents of Patel Nagar, Malkajgiri were found hanging to the ceiling fans in different rooms of the house.

According to the police, the two were not seen for the past few days and the neighbours who sensed foul smell emanating from their house alerted the police on Tuesday.

One being alerted the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital morgue. The mother and son duo are suspected to have died either on Saturday or Sunday.

Officials said relatives were being questioned after which more details would be known.