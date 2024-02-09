| Malla Reddy Says He Is Ready To Field His Son From Malkajgiri If Kcr Permits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy said if the party leadership allows his son Ch Bhadra Reddy to contest from Malkajgiri seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha poll, he would ensure his victory.

Interacting with media in the assembly on Friday, Malla Reddy said that if BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao permits, he was ready to field his son from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. “I am ready to field my son in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if KCR permits me,”he said.

Commenting on reports of former minister and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy switching sides, he said the former joined Congress only to get the Chevella Lok Sabha ticket. “When Mahender Reddy got the wind that BRS MP Ranjit Reddy will be renominated from Chevella, he moved to Congress to secure the ticket,”he said.

Stating that former MLA Jagga Reddy was targeting him for getting media attention, Malla Reddy said Jagga Reddy was praising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the Medak Lok Sabha ticket. “Everyone knows how Jagga Reddy abused and insulted Revanth Reddy in the past,”he said.